Scienture (SCNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Scienture Stock Performance

Shares of Scienture stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Scienture has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Scienture alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scienture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scienture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,398 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Scienture worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Scienture in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scienture in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scienture to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCNX

About Scienture

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scienture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.