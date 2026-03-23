Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to “Hold”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

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Pool Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of POOL stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pool has a twelve month low of $197.68 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,580. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,140. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Pool by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,885 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3,831.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

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Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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