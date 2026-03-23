Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Stagwell from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of Stagwell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

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Stagwell Price Performance

STGW stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Stagwell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 1.00%.The firm had revenue of $807.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.120 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 49.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

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Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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