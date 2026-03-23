REX American Resources (REX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect REX American Resources to post earnings of $0.1450 per share and revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

REX American Resources Trading Down 4.9%

REX American Resources stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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