OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OR. Zacks Research raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on OR Royalties from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OR Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

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OR Royalties Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $32.89 on Friday. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.75.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 74.30% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OR Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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