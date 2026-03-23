Wall Street Zen Upgrades Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) to Hold

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCAT. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Red Cat
Red Cat Trading Down 12.5%
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 176.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 181.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Red Cat by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More Red Cat News
Here are the key news stories impacting Red Cat this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target to $20 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling upside potential from institutional coverage and contributing to investor optimism. Needham Price Target Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities issued a buy on RCAT, adding another bullish broker stance that can support further interest from buy‑side investors. Red Cat Gets a Buy from Northland
- Positive Sentiment: Company reports record Q4 revenue and a 161% full‑year revenue increase, and says production capacity was expanded ~520%, which supports a growth narrative if the company can convert scale into margin improvement. Red Cat Reports Record Q4 Revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Recent sharp share moves have created momentum — RCAT showed strong 30‑day returns despite intra‑day selling, attracting momentum traders. Valuation Check After Sharp Swings
- Neutral Sentiment: Management has not provided formal FY26 guidance yet but says it’s comfortable in the top half of Street estimates; the timing of formal guidance (linked to a contract finalization) is a near‑term catalyst but remains uncertain. No Formal Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity and elevated share volume suggest speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility, which can amplify price moves in either direction. Unusually High Options Trading
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings call and transcripts highlight product expansion (e.g., Black Widow, Maritime USVs) and production ramp efforts — strategic positives, but execution risk remains. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported -$0.17 vs. -$0.14 consensus) and the company shows a deeply negative net margin and ROE, stoking concerns that revenue growth has not yet translated into profitability. Earnings Details & EPS Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note Red Cat is still burning cash and in some cases selling units near cost to drive share, which pressures margins and raises questions about near‑term free cash flow. Revenue Jumps But Still Bleeds Cash
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces pointed to a pullback after the big run — margin pressure and profit‑taking helped drive the stock lower today amid heavy volume. Why Red Cat Stock Got Declawed
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.
Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.
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