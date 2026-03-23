Wall Street Zen Upgrades Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) to Hold

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCAT. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

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Red Cat Trading Down 12.5%

Red Cat stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 176.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 181.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Red Cat by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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About Red Cat

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Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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