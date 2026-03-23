Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

HNRG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

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Hallador Energy Stock Down 6.5%

HNRG opened at $15.72 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a market cap of $739.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.22.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 8.92%.The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

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Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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