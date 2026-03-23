KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

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KE Stock Down 1.8%

KE Announces Dividend

BEKE stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 167.0%. KE’s dividend payout ratio is 86.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $112,843,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $47,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,500,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 197.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 1,608,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in KE by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,740,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after buying an additional 1,566,253 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

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KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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