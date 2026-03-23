Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Virnetx in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Virnetx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VHC

Virnetx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virnetx

NASDAQ:VHC opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12. Virnetx has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virnetx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Virnetx by 44.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Virnetx by 9,676.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virnetx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virnetx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Virnetx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corp. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on secure communications and network security technologies. The company develops, owns and licenses intellectual property covering methods and systems for encrypted communications, virtual private networks and secure domain name resolution. VirnetX’s work centers on technologies designed to protect data in transit and enable private, authenticated connections across public networks.

VirnetX’s offerings are primarily deployed through licensing arrangements and technology integrations rather than through mass-market consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virnetx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virnetx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.