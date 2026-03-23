Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $181.29

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.2917.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,501.12. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 21,416 shares valued at $4,157,630. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $168.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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