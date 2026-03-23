Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

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Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.17. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $21.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 98.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $433,695.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 232,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,478.04. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma News Summary

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About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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