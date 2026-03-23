MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $9.1580 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXCT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

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MaxCyte, Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company’s instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

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