Worthington Enterprises (WOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $349.41 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WOR opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,319,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 72.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is a diversified metal manufacturing company that produces pressure vessels, engineered assemblies and fabricated metal products. The company’s portfolio includes the design and manufacture of cylinders for compressed gases, such as propane, natural gas and hydrogen, as well as transport tanks and other pressure-containment solutions for the industrial gas, energy and transportation markets. In addition to its pressure vessel operations, Worthington Enterprises offers metal processing and distribution services, supplying coil, sheet and plate products to customers across multiple industries.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises has grown from a single steel processing facility into a multi‐division organization with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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