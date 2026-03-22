Telecom Italia (TIIAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Telecom Italia to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $4.3934 billion for the quarter.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIIAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telecom Italia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Telecom Italia

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Telecom Italia S.p.A., commonly known by its brand TIM, is Italy’s leading integrated telecommunications operator. The company offers a comprehensive range of fixed‐line and mobile voice services, high‐speed broadband access, and digital television solutions to residential, corporate and wholesale clients. Telecom Italia designs, builds and manages network infrastructure, including fiber‐optic and wireless systems, to deliver reliable connectivity across urban and rural markets in Italy.

Beyond traditional telephony, Telecom Italia has expanded into information and communications technology (ICT) services, providing cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and data analytics solutions.

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