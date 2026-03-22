Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.71). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $442.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $123,207.78. Following the sale, the director owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,040.30. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,810,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,167,000 after acquiring an additional 993,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,860 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,728,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,251,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 268,829 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,992,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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