Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $245.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.35.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $228.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.57. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $256.68. The company has a market cap of $285.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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