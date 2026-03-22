Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMKR. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

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Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,784.16. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 543,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,660.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,585,875 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 70.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 61.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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