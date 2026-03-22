3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 3 E Network Technology Group (NASDAQ:MASK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3 E Network Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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3 E Network Technology Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3 E Network Technology Group

NASDAQ:MASK opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. 3 E Network Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 3 E Network Technology Group stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3 E Network Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MASK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,248,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd owned about 5.38% of 3 E Network Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

3 E Network Technology Group Company Profile

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3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities. The company was founded on October 6, 2021 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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