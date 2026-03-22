Paysign (PAYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $21.5440 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Paysign Price Performance

PAYS opened at $3.23 on Friday. Paysign has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

Get Paysign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Paysign by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paysign by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Paysign by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paysign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Paysign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paysign

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.