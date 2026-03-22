4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.86 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 164.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14,343.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting 4D Molecular Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile firms reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside potential — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $36 target (very large implied upside). Read More.

High-profile firms reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside potential — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $36 target (very large implied upside). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and gave an “outperform” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction on mid/long-term value. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and gave an “outperform” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction on mid/long-term value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” with a $26 target, adding another supportive research note. Read More.

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” with a $26 target, adding another supportive research note. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental beat: 4D reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 (well ahead of consensus) and revenue of $85.1M, which typically supports higher valuations and reduces near-term execution risk. Read More.

Fundamental beat: 4D reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 (well ahead of consensus) and revenue of $85.1M, which typically supports higher valuations and reduces near-term execution risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed across the sector; some aggregation pieces note divergent views on FDMT which can increase intraday volatility without clear directional pressure. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed across the sector; some aggregation pieces note divergent views on FDMT which can increase intraday volatility without clear directional pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the latest feeds show anomalous/zero values (reports indicate increases but list 0 shares/NaN), suggesting the data feed is unreliable — this appears to be noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or large shorting event.

Short-interest reports in the latest feeds show anomalous/zero values (reports indicate increases but list 0 shares/NaN), suggesting the data feed is unreliable — this appears to be noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or large shorting event. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “hold” on FDMT, which can dampen momentum from the bullish notes and makes the street’s view less one-sided. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “hold” on FDMT, which can dampen momentum from the bullish notes and makes the street’s view less one-sided. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure: a TipRanks piece highlights reimbursement and pricing pressures that could materially affect the commercial outlook for FDMT’s gene therapies — a real demand/price-risk that can weigh on valuation and near-term sentiment. Read More.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

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4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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