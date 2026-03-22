Head-To-Head Contrast: LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) vs. Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Free Report) and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Talon International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Talon International and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talon International 0 0 0 0 0.00 LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 4 2 4 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talon International $28.93 million N/A $220,000.00 N/A N/A LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $91.40 billion 2.86 $12.31 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Talon International and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Talon International.

Profitability

This table compares Talon International and LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talon International N/A N/A N/A LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Talon International has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton beats Talon International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talon International

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Talon International, Inc. manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings. It also provides outsourced trim design, sourcing, and management services, as well as supplies custom branded trim components. The company sells its products through its own sales force in the United States, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, as well as through sales representatives in Europe. The company was formerly known as Tag-It Pacific, Inc. and changed its name to Talon International, Inc. in July 2007. Talon International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

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LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

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