Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of CAEP opened at $10.26 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners III has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,411,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 2,783,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,485 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 1,113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,213,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 1,113,649 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cantor Equity Partners III by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,014,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 1,010,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $10,569,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners III

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Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

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