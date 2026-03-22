Wedmont Private Capital Has $89.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 6.32% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $89,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,923,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 726,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 726,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,923,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0%

VTC opened at $76.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

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