Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Decreased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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