Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 92,905 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $352,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $212.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $230.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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