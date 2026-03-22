Head-To-Head Review: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) and Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.24, indicating that its share price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -6.43% -34.48% -7.70% Maison Solutions -10.56% -93.48% -12.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Maison Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Maison Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.54 billion 0.07 -$227.74 million ($0.70) -1.08 Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.02 $1.17 million ($0.53) -0.29

Maison Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maison Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantage Solutions and Maison Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 2 1 1 0 1.75 Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 48.42%. Maison Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,820.18%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Advantage Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

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Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Maison Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

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