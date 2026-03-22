Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 1.8%

HGLB stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.64.

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Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

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The Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) is a diversified, closed-end interval fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Highland Capital Management, the fund pursues a multi-asset strategy, allocating across global equities, fixed income instruments, and alternative investments. Its flexible mandate allows the portfolio team to shift exposures between regions and asset classes in response to changing market conditions.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes risk management and diversification.

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