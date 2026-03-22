Eni SpA (E) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6137 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 5.5% increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ENI has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

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ENI Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:E opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. ENI has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

E has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

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ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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