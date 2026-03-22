Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) versus Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Head-To-Head Review

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) and Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Vera Bradley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.20% 25.08% 8.19% Vera Bradley -17.74% -12.00% -6.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Vera Bradley”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.28 billion 1.11 $578.10 million $1.46 12.28 Vera Bradley $269.65 million 0.35 -$47.84 million ($1.72) -1.94

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Vera Bradley. Vera Bradley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Levi Strauss & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Vera Bradley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 12 0 2.80 Vera Bradley 1 2 0 0 1.67

Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $26.69, indicating a potential upside of 48.91%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Vera Bradley.

Volatility and Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Bradley has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Vera Bradley shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Vera Bradley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Vera Bradley on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It also provides home products that include throw blankets, beach towels, and comforters, as well as items, such as mugs and tumblers; apparel/footwear comprising sleepwear, footwear, outerwear, tees and hoodies, and socks; and stationery and merchandising products, as well as freight, licensing, and gift card breakage services. The company sells its Vera Bradley branded products through its full-line and outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com, an online outlet site; its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It sells its Pura Vida branded products through wholesale retailers and Pura Vida websites, including www.puravidabracelets.com, www.puravidabracelets.eu, and www.puravidabracelets.ca; and Vera Bradley Indirect branded products to specialty retail locations, department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, third-party inventory liquidators, and through licensing agreements. Vera Bradley, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana.

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