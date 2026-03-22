Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $175,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.