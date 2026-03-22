Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Aimia Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

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Aimia Company Profile

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Aimia Inc is a Canada-based strategic investment and loyalty analytics company that provides data-driven marketing solutions and customer engagement services. Headquartered in Montreal, the company specializes in designing and managing loyalty program frameworks, delivering insights through consumer analytics and developing digital marketing strategies for consumer-facing brands. Aimia’s offerings encompass end-to-end program management, data integration, and bespoke analytics dashboards aimed at enhancing customer retention and value.

Originally founded in 1984 as the operator of an airline miles program, the company underwent a major rebranding in 2011, changing its name to Aimia to reflect an expanded focus on broad-based loyalty services and data intelligence.

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