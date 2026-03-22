Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 19,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

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Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Limited (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) is a Canadian mineral royalty company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Established in 1965 under a strategic agreement with the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), the company holds a 7.7% gross royalty on iron ore concentrate production from IOC’s operations in the Labrador Trough. This long-term royalty interest provides a steady, passive revenue stream tied to iron ore prices and production levels at one of North America’s largest iron ore facilities.

In addition to its core royalty business, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty maintains an exploration portfolio of iron ore properties within the Labrador Trough.

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