iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $187,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,478,253,000 after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,990,000 after buying an additional 409,416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,009,000 after buying an additional 372,064 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,303,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42,358.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,777,000 after buying an additional 1,700,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $427.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.93 and a 200-day moving average of $465.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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