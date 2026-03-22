Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $213.47 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,543 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $213,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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