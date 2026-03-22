Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $125,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

AMGN opened at $347.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.60.

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Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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