Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Increased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,516 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.1% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: AWS doubles down on AI infrastructure — Amazon has agreed to buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs through 2027, signaling massive AWS demand for AI inference and reinforcing AWS’s revenue runway. Read More.

AWS doubles down on AI infrastructure — Amazon has agreed to buy 1 million Nvidia GPUs through 2027, signaling massive AWS demand for AI inference and reinforcing AWS’s revenue runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Delivery automation push — Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair‑climbing delivery‑robot startup, which can reduce last‑mile costs and support scaling of doorstep delivery pilots. This is a strategic operational bet that could lower long‑term delivery costs. Read More.

Delivery automation push — Amazon acquired Rivr, a stair‑climbing delivery‑robot startup, which can reduce last‑mile costs and support scaling of doorstep delivery pilots. This is a strategic operational bet that could lower long‑term delivery costs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prime Day moved to June — Pulling Prime Day earlier can front‑load sales into Q2, helping near‑term revenue and advertising trends at a time when quarterly momentum matters to investors. That timing shift is being viewed as a tactical way to support quarterly results. Read More.

Prime Day moved to June — Pulling Prime Day earlier can front‑load sales into Q2, helping near‑term revenue and advertising trends at a time when quarterly momentum matters to investors. That timing shift is being viewed as a tactical way to support quarterly results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New consumer device strategy — Multiple outlets report Amazon is developing an AI‑centric smartphone codenamed “Transformer” built around Alexa and personalization; the project highlights Amazon’s push to embed services but brings execution risk vs. incumbents. Read More.

New consumer device strategy — Multiple outlets report Amazon is developing an AI‑centric smartphone codenamed “Transformer” built around Alexa and personalization; the project highlights Amazon’s push to embed services but brings execution risk vs. incumbents. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alexa+ Europe rollout — Amazon is broadening Alexa+ in the U.K., expanding its AI voice footprint which supports services/retention but is incremental to revenue for now. Read More.

Alexa+ Europe rollout — Amazon is broadening Alexa+ in the U.K., expanding its AI voice footprint which supports services/retention but is incremental to revenue for now. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CapEx and valuation concerns persist — Large AI infrastructure orders and Bezos‑linked fundraising chatter underline heavy spending plans; investors remain worried about margin impact and large capital commitments despite long‑term upside. See ongoing debate over Amazon’s aggressive AI spend. Read More.

CapEx and valuation concerns persist — Large AI infrastructure orders and Bezos‑linked fundraising chatter underline heavy spending plans; investors remain worried about margin impact and large capital commitments despite long‑term upside. See ongoing debate over Amazon’s aggressive AI spend. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and insider signals — Wolfe Research trimmed a price target recently and there’s visible insider selling noted in market summaries, which can weigh on near‑term sentiment even amid bullish long‑term analyst views. Read More.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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