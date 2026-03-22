Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,106 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 45.47% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $558,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 41,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

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Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

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