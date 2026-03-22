Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,462 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 368,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott expects to close its acquisition of Exact Sciences on March 23, 2026, after receiving all regulatory clearances — a major strategic move that immediately expands Abbott’s presence in cancer screening and diagnostics and could drive revenue growth over time. Abbott acquisition of Exact Sciences set to close on March 23, 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and commentary highlight the strategic expansion into diagnostics with Exact Sciences, positioning Abbott to capture a larger share of growing cancer-screening markets — a long-term revenue and pipeline positive. Abbott (NYSE:ABT) Expands Diagnostics With Exact Sciences Amid S&P 500 Futures
- Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish write-ups (syndicated on Yahoo/InsiderMonkey) recap a bullish thesis on ABT, citing valuation metrics and growth potential tied to diagnostics exposure — such coverage can support investor interest and longer-term upside. Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/theme-level research (UBS longevity thematic piece) frames aging and longevity as structural tailwinds for companies exposed to diagnostics and chronic-care solutions; this supports ABT’s long-term thesis but is not an immediate catalyst. Transformational Opportunities: UBS Suggests 2 Longevity Stocks to Buy as the $8T Aging Boom Accelerates
- Negative Sentiment: Healthcare stocks pulled back late Friday, dragging ABT with the sector; broader sector weakness can amplify short-term downside even when company-specific news is positive. Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon
- Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance versus peers was noted in market reports — investors may be trimming ABT into the acquisition close due to integration, execution and dilution concerns. Abbott Laboratories stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE ABT opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.
Insider Activity
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
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