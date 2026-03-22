Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,462 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,462 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Covea Finance grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 368,954 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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