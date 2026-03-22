TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 886 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8%

About Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $582.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.46 and a 200-day moving average of $609.50. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.