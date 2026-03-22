Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.35 and last traded at GBX 167.35. Approximately 77,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 245,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 345 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345.

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Knights Group Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.07. The company has a market cap of £143.87 million, a PE ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported GBX 14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Knights Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knights Group Holdings plc will post 22.0875439 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knights Group

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Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment. In addition, the company provides personal services in the areas of agriculture, charities, conveyancing, family, landed estates, planning, professional discipline, tax and trusts, and wills and estates.

Further Reading

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