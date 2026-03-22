Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $166.55 and last traded at $168.0650. 5,198,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,151,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.40.

Specifically, Director Frank Slootman sold 88,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $15,605,166.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,432.78. This represents a 69.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $1,980,149.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,561.50. This represents a 22.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $523,565.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 496,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,977,757.68. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore raised their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 857,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $116,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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