WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Shares Down 8% – What’s Next?

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHTPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Investec upgraded shares of WH Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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WH Smith Trading Down 8.0%

About WH Smith

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC is a British retail company founded in 1792, known primarily for its network of newsagents and bookstores. The company operates two main divisions—High Street and Travel—serving both everyday customers and travelers. Its product range includes newspapers, magazines, books, stationery, convenience foods, and travel essentials, complemented by digital content and online sales channels.

The High Street division comprises more than 600 stores across the United Kingdom, offering a broad selection of print and convenience products to local communities.

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