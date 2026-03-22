iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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