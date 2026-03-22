Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 47.65% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $860,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

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