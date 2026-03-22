Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.8%

BND opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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