Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes $566,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $110.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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