Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $30,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 421,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 318,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 605,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 59,759 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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