Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 7,007 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after buying an additional 939,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,936 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,714,000 after acquiring an additional 505,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after acquiring an additional 601,254 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $651.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $686.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $715.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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