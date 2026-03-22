Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 5,293 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $705.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $806.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.93.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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