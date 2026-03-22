Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after acquiring an additional 939,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,714,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

IVV stock opened at $651.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.85.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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